Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MAC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Macerich from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.55.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -538.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Macerich has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $22.88.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Macerich had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Macerich will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,999.33%.

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $149,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,220,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Macerich by 9.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,243,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,377,000 after buying an additional 2,664,610 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,902,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Macerich by 417.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,819,000 after buying an additional 1,936,651 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Macerich by 2,715.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,002,000 after buying an additional 1,814,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

