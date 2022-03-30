Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Receives $85.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $89.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Get Magna International alerts:

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $66.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.88. Magna International has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.47. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magna International will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Magna International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,549,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Magna International by 48.3% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,068,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,404,000 after buying an additional 348,205 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its holdings in Magna International by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,365,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,550,000 after purchasing an additional 252,299 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Magna International by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,530,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,136,000 after acquiring an additional 228,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Magna International by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 309,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,318,000 after buying an additional 177,475 shares in the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magna International (Get Rating)

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.