Manning & Napier Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,176 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.28% of East West Bancorp worth $30,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 266.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.38.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $99,956.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $84.16 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.87 and a 1-year high of $93.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.04 and its 200-day moving average is $81.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $477.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

East West Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.