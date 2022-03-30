Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $17.01 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.05% of Cummins worth $17,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 500.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $212.38 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.50 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

In other Cummins news, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total value of $203,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,276 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.67.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

