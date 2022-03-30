Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $18.18 Million Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,771 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $18,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 21,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1,216.7% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 152,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 141,134 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 112,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 12,163 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.63. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

