Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O stock opened at $70.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 75.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.73. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $63.42 and a 1-year high of $74.60.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.90%.

O has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

