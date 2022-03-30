Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $4.69 Million Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HTA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $32.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.11 and its 200 day moving average is $32.16. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $34.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.35 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is 295.46%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests in medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

