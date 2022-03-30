Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 1,106 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sun Communities worth $18,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1,126.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 219.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $181.63 on Wednesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.41 and a 1 year high of $211.79. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 54.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

SUI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.25.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

