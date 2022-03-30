Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 295 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Merchants Corp grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 47,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 9,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $873,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 322,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 474.5% during the 4th quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 1,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter.

EMB opened at $97.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.98. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.68 and a 1 year high of $113.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.356 per share. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

