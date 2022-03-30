Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 3,947 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,947 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $21,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2,051.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,838 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Public Storage by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In other Public Storage news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.62.

NYSE:PSA opened at $396.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.24. Public Storage has a one year low of $241.96 and a one year high of $398.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $361.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.94.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The business had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

Public Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.