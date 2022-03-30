Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 3,947 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,947 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $21,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 2,051.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23,838 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Public Storage by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $396.47 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $241.96 and a 52-week high of $398.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.94.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The business had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.62.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

