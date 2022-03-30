Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 7,310 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,310 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $24,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.2% in the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,568,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 34.1% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 123,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

General Dynamics stock opened at $241.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.90. The stock has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $179.85 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.