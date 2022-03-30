Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 8,182 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,182 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $16,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James upgraded Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.93.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock opened at $139.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $141.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Allstate Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.