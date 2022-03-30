Manning & Napier Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $103.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.47. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $108.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.322 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

