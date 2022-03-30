ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Receives $126.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAN shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,027 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,218,000 after purchasing an additional 31,766 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 2.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,675,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,732,000 after purchasing an additional 76,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,179,000 after purchasing an additional 77,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,100,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,122,000 after buying an additional 419,410 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $99.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $84.32 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.91.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.19. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

