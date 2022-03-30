Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Receives $31.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.67.

MFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. apricus wealth LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $829,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $362,442,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,536,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,448,802. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.84. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

