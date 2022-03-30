Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.05

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.05 and traded as high as C$26.62. Manulife Financial shares last traded at C$26.60, with a volume of 5,898,188 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a C$36.00 target price on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.32.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$26.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.06. The company has a market cap of C$52.11 billion and a PE ratio of 7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 5.29.

Manulife Financial ( TSE:MFC Get Rating ) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$21.61 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 23.8300004 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.05%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total value of C$573,104.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$149,574.71. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total value of C$347,838.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,183 shares in the company, valued at C$247,708.67.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

