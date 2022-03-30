Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Short Interest Down 32.6% in March

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the February 28th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of MRIN stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.98. 1,042,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,644,315. Marin Software has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 40.44% and a negative net margin of 53.01%.
About Marin Software (Get Rating)
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services.
