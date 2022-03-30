Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Short Interest Down 32.6% in March

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the February 28th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of MRIN stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.98. 1,042,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,644,315. Marin Software has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 40.44% and a negative net margin of 53.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marin Software by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 93,208 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marin Software during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Marin Software by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marin Software by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 27,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Marin Software during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. 14.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marin Software (Get Rating)

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.