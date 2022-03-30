Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Announces Earnings Results

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 49.30% and a negative net margin of 37.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:MBII opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.79. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.10.

In related news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 22,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $25,228.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 11.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 21,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 43,906 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 676.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 53,132 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 237.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 78,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 55,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 69,108 shares in the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $1.30 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marrone Bio Innovations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.01.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of biological-based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

