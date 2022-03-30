Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Announces Earnings Results

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 49.30% and a negative net margin of 37.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:MBII opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.79. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.10.
In related news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 22,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $25,228.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $1.30 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marrone Bio Innovations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.01.
Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of biological-based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.
