Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 131.5% in the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 4,765,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,659,000 after buying an additional 2,706,929 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,809,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,750,000 after buying an additional 2,045,041 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,915,000 after buying an additional 1,609,414 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,884,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,500,000 after buying an additional 1,054,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 93.0% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,085,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,903 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $171.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.30 and a fifty-two week high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.91%.

MMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

