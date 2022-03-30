Marshall Financial Group LLC Acquires 3,105 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 548.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 37,290 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Southern Copper by 7.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 633,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,767,000 after purchasing an additional 42,986 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Southern Copper by 28.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,034,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,857,000 after purchasing an additional 455,692 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Southern Copper by 25.2% in the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCCO stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.51. 7,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,372. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $54.92 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $59.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.85.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $14,988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

