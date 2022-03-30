Marshall Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,575 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises 0.7% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $3.23 on Wednesday, reaching $138.21. 193,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,244,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.39 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

