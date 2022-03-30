Marshall Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,525,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,475,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,504,776,000 after purchasing an additional 14,817 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 44,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,787,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD traded down $11.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,411.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,485. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,416.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1,483.38. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,141.66 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total value of $988,457.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,390.27, for a total transaction of $17,378,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,540 shares of company stock worth $24,552,512 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

