Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases 167 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of MGC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,537. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.76. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $138.92 and a 52 week high of $170.00.

