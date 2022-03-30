Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases 464 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $196.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,203. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.90. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $147.50 and a one year high of $198.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.97%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

