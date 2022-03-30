Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Gap Down to $55.51

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.51, but opened at $53.25. Matador Resources shares last traded at $53.67, with a volume of 191,167 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTDR. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.91.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 4.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day moving average is $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.24. Matador Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $566.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 4.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 696.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 417.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4,424.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.