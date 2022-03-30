Mattern Wealth Management LLC Invests $229,000 in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC owned 0.23% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shearwater Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,293,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,351,000.

Shares of DFIP opened at $47.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.33. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $47.32 and a 1 year high of $50.26.

