Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC (LON:MIG5) Raises Dividend to GBX 1 Per Share

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC (LON:MIG5 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Maven Income and Growth VCT 5’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of MIG5 opened at GBX 38 ($0.50) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £66.68 million and a PE ratio of 5.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 36.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 36.02. Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 has a 1-year low of GBX 32 ($0.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 38 ($0.50).

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializes in growth capital investment. It investments in shares and securities in smaller, unquoted United Kingdom companies and AiM/PLUS companies which meet the criteria for VCT qualifying investments.

