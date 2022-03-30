Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Stock Position Boosted by VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Medical Properties Trust makes up 0.5% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 32.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,501,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,489,000 after buying an additional 1,115,386 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 25.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,118,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,681,000 after buying an additional 629,335 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 116,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.33. The company had a trading volume of 126,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,235,433. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 105.45%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

