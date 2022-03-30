MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEKA. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,100,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,735,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,526,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,050,000. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. purchased a new position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,539,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MEKA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.21. The company had a trading volume of 20,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,977. MELI Kaszek Pioneer has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $14.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

