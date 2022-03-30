Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 537,100 shares, a growth of 90.2% from the February 28th total of 282,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 282.7 days.

Shares of Meliá Hotels International stock opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. Meliá Hotels International has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $9.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.21.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Meliá Hotels International from €8.40 ($9.23) to €8.50 ($9.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meliá Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

