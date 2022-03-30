Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Acquired by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Mercury General by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Mercury General during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,592,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mercury General by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Mercury General by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. 40.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

MCY stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,359. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.38. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $67.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.05.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $994.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.38 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.635 per share. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

About Mercury General (Get Rating)

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.