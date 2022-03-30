Meridian Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,933.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.89. 1,761,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,387,150. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.88 and a 52-week high of $171.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.57.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.