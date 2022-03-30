Meridian Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,575 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 1,427.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 214 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.05.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BA stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,940,706. The company has a market capitalization of $113.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.38. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $167.58 and a 1-year high of $260.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($15.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.