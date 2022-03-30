Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,663 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 148.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,717,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 203,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,955,000. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.35.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $302.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.48 billion, a PE ratio of 64.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.52 and a 200 day moving average of $325.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.17 and a 1 year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.