Meridian Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 145.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,892 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $105.16 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $107.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.32 and its 200 day moving average is $105.65.

