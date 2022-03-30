Meridian Wealth Management LLC Invests $242,000 in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AB. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

AB traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.41. 608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,909. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.61. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.38.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.88%. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is 132.99%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.58.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

