Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,624 SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 194.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,809,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,995 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 47.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,196,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,774 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 213.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,387,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,103 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 90.3% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,335,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,763,000 after acquiring an additional 634,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 36.6% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 681,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,431,000 after acquiring an additional 182,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

Shares of XME traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.24. 408,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,929,338. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.76. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $38.49 and a 52-week high of $63.70.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.