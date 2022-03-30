Meridian Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,568 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $81,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CDEV stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $8.47. 8,463,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,107,429. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.19. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 5.61.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 13.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDEV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.55.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

