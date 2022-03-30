Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Trading Down 5.4%

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.32 and last traded at $25.51. 659 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 140,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.97.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merus in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.89.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.19.

In other news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 26.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 198.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 73,495 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the third quarter valued at $730,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 11.7% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 240,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 25,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 11.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 27,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

