Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) CEO Sells $237,602.68 in Stock

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $237,602.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE MCB traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.68. 20,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,514. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $115.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.23.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 30.74%. The business had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Metropolitan Bank by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.