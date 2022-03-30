Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) CEO Sells $237,602.68 in Stock

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $237,602.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE MCB traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.68. 20,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,514. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $115.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.23.
Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 30.74%. The business had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Metropolitan Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.
