Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Stock Price Down 12.7%

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) fell 12.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.32 and last traded at $6.48. 32,539 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,666,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

A number of research firms recently commented on MVST. Zacks Investment Research cut Microvast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Microvast in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microvast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microvast in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,220,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Microvast in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 3rd quarter worth $822,000. 16.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. The company also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

