Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Downgraded by TheStreet

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ MSEX opened at $105.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $77.31 and a 1-year high of $121.43.

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $34.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $316,862.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $50,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,506 shares of company stock worth $575,617. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

