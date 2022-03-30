Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Short Interest Down 35.2% in March

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the February 28th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MEEC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.43. 105,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,831. The company has a market capitalization of $38.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.07. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63.

Midwest Energy Emissions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is an environmental services and technology company, which engages in the development of mercury emission control technologies. It delivers patented and proprietary solutions to the global coal-power industry to remove mercury from power plant emissions. The company was founded by Richard A.

