Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Short Interest Down 35.2% in March

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the February 28th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:MEEC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.43. 105,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,831. The company has a market capitalization of $38.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.07. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63.
Midwest Energy Emissions Company Profile (Get Rating)
