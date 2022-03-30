MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Reaches $11.85 on Top Exchanges

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $128.27 million and $196,292.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $11.85 or 0.00025060 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00011501 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005524 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.80 or 0.00761070 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000123 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,827,364 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

