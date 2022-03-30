Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported -0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ MNMD traded down 0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,499,949. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 1.73. Mind Medicine has a 1 year low of 0.79 and a 1 year high of 5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,065,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,551,000 after acquiring an additional 383,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,728,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after acquiring an additional 94,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 17.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 134,482 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 749,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 782.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 387,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 343,320 shares in the last quarter. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC.

