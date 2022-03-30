Minter Network Trading Up 10.4% This Week (BIP)

Minter Network (BIP) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Minter Network has a market cap of $9.29 million and $3,666.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.06 or 0.00228717 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.10 or 0.00205509 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00047712 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001005 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00029712 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,412.11 or 0.07221898 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,658,994,284 coins and its circulating supply is 5,453,784,717 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

