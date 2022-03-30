Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Price Tops $386.25 on Top Exchanges

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 30th. In the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $9.64 million and approximately $185,059.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be purchased for $386.25 or 0.00820487 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00046820 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,366.11 or 0.07150513 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,062.09 or 0.99972362 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00054610 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 24,967 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

