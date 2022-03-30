Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Trading Down 4.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.4% during trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $23.00. The stock traded as low as $15.11 and last traded at $15.11. Approximately 3,365 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 871,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

MCW has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

In other news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 2,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $36,539.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $262,051.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,896 shares of company stock valued at $463,919.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.24.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

