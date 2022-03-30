Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 93.8% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS MTSFY opened at $65.93 on Wednesday. Mitsui Fudosan has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $74.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.83.

Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment provides leasing of office buildings and commercial facilities. The Property Sales segment sells condominiums and detached houses for individuals; and rental housing and office buildings for investors.

